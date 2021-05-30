Analysts Anticipate MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $197.19 Million

Analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will report $197.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $194.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $198.10 million. MGM Growth Properties reported sales of $194.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year sales of $789.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $777.36 million to $800.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $816.25 million, with estimates ranging from $771.54 million to $870.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MGP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

NYSE:MGP traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.87. 465,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,789. MGM Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 87.61%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $10,853,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 585,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 15.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 396.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,409,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,757 shares during the period. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $11,246,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

