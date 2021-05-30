Analysts Anticipate Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.71 Million

Equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will report $327.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $236.04 million to $434.80 million. Six Flags Entertainment reported sales of $19.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,612.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $953.03 million to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

NYSE:SIX opened at $45.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average of $40.17. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.50.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at $633,031.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

