Analysts Anticipate Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.61. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on TEVA. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

NYSE TEVA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,434,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,159,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,128 shares of company stock worth $2,255,252. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,926,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 440,810 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth $26,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $39,104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $1,016,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

