Analysts Anticipate Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Posted by on May 30th, 2021

Analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.61. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on TEVA. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

NYSE TEVA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,434,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,159,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,128 shares of company stock worth $2,255,252. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,926,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 440,810 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth $26,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $39,104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $1,016,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.