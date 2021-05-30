Analysts Anticipate The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. The Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $867,200.00. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,842 shares in the company, valued at $865,225.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,820 shares of company stock worth $2,727,292 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,224,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,684,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,483,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,784,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,143,000 after buying an additional 344,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,812,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TBBK traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.24. 335,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,419. The Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

