Analysts Expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.39. Reynolds Consumer Products reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average is $29.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, insider Stephen C. Estes bought 1,500 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $115,693.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

