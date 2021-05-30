Analysts Expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Safehold posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 37.11%.

SAFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $999,990.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,063,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,460,068,420.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $3,002,328.91. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 42,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,999,899 and sold 84,233 shares valued at $6,383,029. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Safehold by 46.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Safehold by 180.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 35,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Safehold by 1.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 162,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAFE opened at $70.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04 and a beta of -0.48. Safehold has a 1-year low of $47.51 and a 1-year high of $84.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

