Analysts Expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $384.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to announce sales of $384.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $346.42 million and the highest is $502.00 million. SM Energy posted sales of $169.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $443.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SM. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.06.

Shares of SM Energy stock remained flat at $$19.90 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,290,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,538. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 6.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.70%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 1,401.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

