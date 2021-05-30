Analysts Expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to Announce $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to report $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.58. United Community Banks posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 96.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $176.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

United Community Banks stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.58. 316,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,693. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In other news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in United Community Banks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in United Community Banks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Community Banks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in United Community Banks by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

