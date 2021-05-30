Analysts Expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Vera Bradley posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Vera Bradley news, insider Mark C. Dely sold 9,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $104,107.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,893.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Robert J. Hall sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $1,093,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 631,338 shares of company stock worth $6,661,491 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,912,000 after purchasing an additional 172,523 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,724,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 700,274 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 548,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 16.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 51,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 49.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 117,890 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,433. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $385.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

