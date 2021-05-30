Analysts Expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $552.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to announce $552.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $535.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $567.00 million. Wolverine World Wide reported sales of $349.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WWW. B. Riley raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $226,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,515.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $211,415.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,888.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,637. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WWW stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.46. 348,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,495. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 1.84. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.