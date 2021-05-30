Analysts Set Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) PT at €66.25

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €66.25 ($77.94).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of ETR 1COV traded up €0.40 ($0.47) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €57.30 ($67.41). The stock had a trading volume of 629,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €56.36 and a 200-day moving average of €54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93. Covestro has a 12-month low of €30.79 ($36.22) and a 12-month high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

