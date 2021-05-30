Analysts Set NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Price Target at $15.02

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

NOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, COKER & PALMER downgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,263,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,915,859. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30. NOV has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.58.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NOV will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NOV by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,523,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $542,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NOV by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $380,481,000 after buying an additional 4,061,284 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NOV by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,168,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,065,000 after buying an additional 504,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,732,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,223,000 after buying an additional 42,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NOV by 1,313.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,207,000 after buying an additional 5,161,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.