Analysts Set Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Target Price at $45.75

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen cut shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parsons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Parsons by 163.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new position in Parsons during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Parsons during the first quarter valued at $121,000.

NYSE PSN opened at $39.61 on Thursday. Parsons has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $874.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.96 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Parsons will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

