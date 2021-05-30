Analyzing Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) and Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) and Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Coffee has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmer Bros. has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Coffee and Farmer Bros.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coffee $74.34 million 0.46 -$90,000.00 N/A N/A Farmer Bros. $501.32 million 0.43 -$37.09 million ($1.26) -9.56

Coffee has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Farmer Bros..

Profitability

This table compares Coffee and Farmer Bros.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coffee 0.96% 3.87% 2.78% Farmer Bros. -12.60% -26.90% -7.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Coffee and Farmer Bros., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coffee 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmer Bros. 0 1 1 0 2.50

Farmer Bros. has a consensus target price of $9.75, indicating a potential downside of 19.02%. Given Farmer Bros.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Farmer Bros. is more favorable than Coffee.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.0% of Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of Farmer Bros. shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Coffee shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Farmer Bros. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coffee beats Farmer Bros. on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators. It also roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels. As of October 31, 2020, the company supplied private label coffee under approximately 21 labels to wholesalers and retailers in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes. In addition, it roasts, blends, and packages company label branded coffee to supermarkets, wholesalers, and individually owned and multi-unit retail customers. Further, the company offers tabletop coffee roasting equipment, instant coffees, and tea products for its customers. Its coffee brands include Cafe Caribe, Don Manuel, S&W, Cafe Supremo, Via Roma, Premier Roasters, Harmony Bay, and Steep and Brew. The company was formerly known as Transpacific International Group Corp and changed its name to Coffee Holding Co., Inc. in April 1998. Coffee Holding Co., Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Staten Island, New York.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee. It sells its products under the Farmer Brothers, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers, Superior, Metropolitan, China Mist, Boyds, Direct Trade, Project D.I.R.E.C.T., Fair Trade Certified, Public Domain, Rainforest Alliance Certified, Un Momento, Collaborative Coffee, Cain's, and McGarvey brands, as well as under various private labels. The company serves small independent restaurants, foodservice operators, restaurants, department and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities, gourmet coffee houses, grocery chains, and foodservice distributors. It distributes its products through direct-store-delivery network, and common carriers or third-party distributors, as well as Website. Farmer Bros. Co. has strategic partnership with High Brew Coffee. Farmer Bros. Co. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Northlake, Texas.

