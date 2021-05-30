Analyzing UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) and The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) and The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

UBS Group pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. The PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $4.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. UBS Group pays out 6.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The PNC Financial Services Group pays out 72.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UBS Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and The PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares UBS Group and The PNC Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBS Group 19.84% 11.67% 0.63% The PNC Financial Services Group 47.97% 7.54% 0.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for UBS Group and The PNC Financial Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UBS Group 1 4 9 0 2.57 The PNC Financial Services Group 1 11 10 0 2.41

The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus target price of $182.53, suggesting a potential downside of 6.24%. Given The PNC Financial Services Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The PNC Financial Services Group is more favorable than UBS Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UBS Group and The PNC Financial Services Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBS Group $36.03 billion 1.66 $6.56 billion $1.79 9.15 The PNC Financial Services Group $18.26 billion 4.53 $7.52 billion $6.36 30.61

The PNC Financial Services Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UBS Group. UBS Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The PNC Financial Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.5% of UBS Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of UBS Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group beats UBS Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients. This segment also provides wealth planning, investing, philanthropy, corporate and banking services, and family advisory services, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions. The Personal & Corporate Banking division provides banking products and services, such as deposits, cards, and online and mobile banking, as well as lending, investments, and retirement services. The Asset Management division offers equities, fixed income, hedge funds, real estate and private markets, indexed and alternative beta strategies, asset allocation and currency investment strategies, customized multi-asset solutions, advisory and fiduciary services, and multi-manager hedge fund solutions and advisory services. The Investment Bank division advises clients on strategic business opportunities and helps them raise capital to fund their activities; enables its clients to buy, sell, and finance securities on capital markets and to manage their risks and liquidity; and offers clients differentiated content on major financial markets and securities. This division serves institutional, corporate, and wealth management clients. The company was formerly known as UBS AG and changed its name to UBS Group AG in December 2014. UBS Group AG was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels. The Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment leases; payables, receivables, deposit and account, liquidity and investments, and online and mobile banking products and services; foreign exchange, derivatives, securities underwriting, loan syndications, and mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets advisory related services; and commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. The Asset Management Group segment offers investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, private banking, and trust management and administration solutions; and multi-generational family planning products, such as estate, financial, tax planning, fiduciary, investment management and consulting, personal administrative, asset custody, and customized performance reporting services. This segment also provides outsourced chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, and fiduciary retirement advisory services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 2,162 branches and 8,900 ATMs. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.