Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Anaplan by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 922,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,304,000 after buying an additional 18,955 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Anaplan by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Anaplan by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 24,962 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $2,100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,007.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $2,447,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at $73,113,094.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,678 shares of company stock valued at $11,593,479. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $51.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.16. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 50.47% and a negative net margin of 34.39%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.76.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

