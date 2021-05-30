Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Cut to $59.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $77.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.54% from the stock’s previous close.

PLAN has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.76.

Get Anaplan alerts:

NYSE PLAN opened at $51.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.16. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 50.47% and a negative net margin of 34.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $2,100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,007.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $2,447,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,113,094.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,678 shares of company stock valued at $11,593,479. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Anaplan by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Anaplan by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 22,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.