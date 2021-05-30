Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.680–0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $353 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.44 million.Appian also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.260–0.230 EPS.

Shares of APPN stock traded up $2.12 on Friday, hitting $90.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,186. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.96 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.33. Appian has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Appian will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie upgraded Appian from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Appian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.56.

In other news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at $756,538.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,345. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

