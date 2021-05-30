ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at Tudor Pickering & Holt

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.27.

Shares of ARX opened at C$9.18 on Friday. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$4.36 and a 1 year high of C$9.42. The company has a market cap of C$6.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.26.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$518.60 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

