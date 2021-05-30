Arepacoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $29.00 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Arepacoin has a market cap of $59,133.33 and $29.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arepacoin has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 89.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Arepacoin

Arepacoin (AREPA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,161,662 coins. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

