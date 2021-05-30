Arizona State Retirement System Grows Holdings in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Grubhub were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Grubhub by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Grubhub by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Grubhub by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Grubhub by 2.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

GRUB opened at $60.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Grubhub Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.79 and a 52 week high of $85.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Grubhub had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Grubhub Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grubhub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $382,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,493.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $132,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,975 shares of company stock worth $1,449,538 in the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas raised Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research decreased their price objective on Grubhub to $64.25 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

