Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,027 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $56,753,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 80,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 54,526 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $383,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.65. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.