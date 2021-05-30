Arrow Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

Arrow Financial has increased its dividend by 4.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Arrow Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Arrow Financial to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $37.10 on Friday. Arrow Financial has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Financial will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 5,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $204,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

