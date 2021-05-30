Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 354.57 ($4.63).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASCL. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Ascential in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on shares of Ascential in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, insider Suzanne Claire Baxter bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.77) per share, for a total transaction of £18,250 ($23,843.74).

Ascential stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 365 ($4.77). The company had a trading volume of 627,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,320. The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.74. Ascential has a 12-month low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 408.80 ($5.34). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 348.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 358.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

