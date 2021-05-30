ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. ASGN reported earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $6.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 5.15%. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in ASGN by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 659,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,915,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ASGN by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in ASGN by 4,262.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ASGN by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 10,637 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $103.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ASGN has a 12-month low of $55.98 and a 12-month high of $110.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.91.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

