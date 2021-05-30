ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in ASML by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in ASML by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ASML by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $675.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $645.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $552.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $283.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $323.50 and a 1 year high of $679.44.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. ASML’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Grupo Santander lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.90.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

