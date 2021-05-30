AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 398,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,352 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $19,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in AstraZeneca by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Searle & CO. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $56.77. 5,565,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,257,161. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.38 and its 200 day moving average is $51.14. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $149.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.