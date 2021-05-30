Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director David Eidson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,245.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. Homrich & Berg grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 15,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $7,040,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACBI stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.12. The stock had a trading volume of 27,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,434. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.58. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $571.76 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 9.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.