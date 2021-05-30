Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Short Interest Down 56.3% in May

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the April 29th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AFHIF opened at $0.55 on Friday. Atlas Financial has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26.

Atlas Financial Company Profile

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Anchor Group Management, Inc, engages in generating, underwriting, and servicing of commercial automobile insurance in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage.

