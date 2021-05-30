Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Short Interest Down 56.3% in May

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the April 29th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AFHIF opened at $0.55 on Friday. Atlas Financial has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26.
Atlas Financial Company Profile
