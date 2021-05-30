ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.63

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and traded as high as $24.55. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at $24.55, with a volume of 401 shares trading hands.

ATSAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATS Automation Tooling Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.35.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.