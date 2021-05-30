Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $153 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.25 million.

AVLR stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.17. 631,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,099. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.23 and a beta of 0.69. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $96.20 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.21.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Avalara’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avalara will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.31.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total value of $4,283,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,583,281.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total transaction of $921,267.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,949,746.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,099 shares of company stock valued at $16,809,383. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

