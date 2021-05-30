AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Raised to “Buy” at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AVEVF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AVEVA Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVEVA Group has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVEVF opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. AVEVA Group has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $68.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day moving average of $48.54.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

