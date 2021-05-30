Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Shares of AXTA opened at $32.44 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.11, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

