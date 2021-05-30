Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of ACLS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.44. 164,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,361. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average of $36.09. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $2,954,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 10,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $413,473.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,880 shares of company stock worth $4,169,657 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

