AXEL (AXEL) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week

AXEL (CURRENCY:AXEL) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. AXEL has a market capitalization of $52.31 million and approximately $357,911.00 worth of AXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AXEL coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, AXEL has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AXEL Profile

AXEL (CRYPTO:AXEL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2019. AXEL’s total supply is 764,846,072 coins and its circulating supply is 277,176,070 coins. The Reddit community for AXEL is https://reddit.com/r/AXELNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AXEL is axel.network . AXEL’s official Twitter account is @axelunlimited and its Facebook page is accessible here . AXEL’s official message board is medium.com/@AxelUnlimited

According to CryptoCompare, “AXEL Go is a cloud storage and file-sharing application that is designed to combine a simple, intuitive user interface with powerful capabilities. AXEL Go is driven by two different decentralized technologies: the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) and blockchain. AXEL Go uses its own cryptocurrency, the AXEL Token, as the fuel to facilitate sharing across the network. Every time the user shares a file, a small proportion of an AXEL Token is spent. “

