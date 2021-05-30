Azuki Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded 25% higher against the US dollar. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $19,808.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

