Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Up to $25.44

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.44, but opened at $26.60. Azul shares last traded at $24.65, with a volume of 13,031 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $15.20 target price on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

Get Azul alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.67.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $330.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Azul by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 641,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 417,740 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Azul by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,893,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,180,000 after purchasing an additional 288,743 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Azul by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 18,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.