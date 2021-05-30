Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Receives GBX 387.40 Average PT from Analysts

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 387.40 ($5.06).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

LON:BAB traded down GBX 5.90 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 299.10 ($3.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,622. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of GBX 196.70 ($2.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 452.20 ($5.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 291 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 272.15.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

