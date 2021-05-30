Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $308.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIDU. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,751,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,413,114. The company has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Baidu has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

