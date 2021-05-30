Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 265.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Public Storage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $23,093,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Public Storage by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,062,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,336,000 after acquiring an additional 54,561 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $282.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $183.22 and a 52 week high of $283.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.84.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.14.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

