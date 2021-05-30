Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 46.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Chegg were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,357,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,655 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,930,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,355 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,733,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 4,878,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 487,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,065,000 after acquiring an additional 487,810 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg stock opened at $76.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.62. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.85 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.90, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHGG. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Chegg presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

In other Chegg news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $4,643,175.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,438,333.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $2,857,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,493,918.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,983. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

