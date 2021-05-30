Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 9,828 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,828 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Redfin were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 211.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 62.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $490,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 297,072 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,140.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $4,540,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,668,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,191,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,850 shares of company stock worth $11,660,843. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

RDFN opened at $59.03 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.87 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,475.75 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.05 and a 200-day moving average of $67.09.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.87.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

