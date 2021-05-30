Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$136.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMO. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$113.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$120.00 price objective (up previously from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$132.17.

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$126.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$117.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$104.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.10 billion and a PE ratio of 15.43. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$67.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$127.49.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

