Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,372 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $95.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.45. Seagate Technology plc has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,804 shares of company stock valued at $25,020,650. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.