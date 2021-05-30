Bank of The West Acquires 13,063 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bank of The West boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,063 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 53,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 64,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 25,018 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.29. 17,011,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,560,820. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.17. The company has a market cap of $238.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

