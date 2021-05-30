Bank of The West Lowers Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bank of The West decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 1.5% of Bank of The West’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $13,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $26,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,487,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,228,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.80. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $43.52 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $169.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.58.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

