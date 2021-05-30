Bank of The West Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bank of The West bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 27,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,085,000. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,724,000 after buying an additional 56,037 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $372.02. 2,170,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,137. The company has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $376.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $351.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

