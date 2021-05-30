Bank of The West Raises Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $1,160,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.62.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,290,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,465. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.57 and a 12-month high of $245.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $132.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.34.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

