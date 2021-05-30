Bank of The West Sells 437 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bank of The West reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,384,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,598. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.58 and a 200-day moving average of $101.76. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $64.03 and a 12 month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

