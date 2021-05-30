Barclays Boosts salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $285.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from $276.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRM. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.67.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM stock opened at $238.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.78. The stock has a market cap of $219.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $167.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $143,230.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $7,577,392.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,435 shares of company stock worth $41,978,975. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its position in salesforce.com by 7.4% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 11,833 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 9.9% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 16,491 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 16.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.